‘As We See It’: Jason Katims’ Prime Video Series Canceled After One Season

As We See It, the dramedy about living on the autism spectrum created by Jason Katims, has been canceled at Amazon Prime Video. The series only aired for one season.

Katims served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on As We See It, which debuted its eight-episode first (and now only) season on the streamer in January. It was well received with a 90 percent critic rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewing figures were not disclosed.

Based on the Israeli series On The Spectrum, which was created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, the U.S. adaptation followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they “strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.”

Our own Senior Critic Matt Roush wrote at the time, “As befits this sort of show, you’ll laugh and probably cry, but also cringe as these young adults take their first uneasy steps towards independence … It’s impossible not to delight in [the characters’] small victories and root for them, as well as for those who love them.”

“It takes a village, and as I see it, this one is very much worth visiting,” he concluded.

The series stemmed from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood exec producer Katims’ overall deal with Universal Television. In 2019, he signed an overall deal with Apple, which is set to launch his next series Dear Edward, starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, and in August he moved from Apple to Imagine Television, where he struck a development deal.

