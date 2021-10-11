‘As We See It’: Amazon Unveils a First Look at Jason Katims’ Next Series (PHOTOS)

Amazon has unveiled its first look at As We See It, the latest project from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims.

The upcoming series has yet to set a premiere, but new photos offer viewers their first glimpse at what they can expect from the drama. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three friends and 20-something roommates who all happen to be on the autism spectrum.

Viewers will tag along as they strive to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. Thankfully, this trio has the help and support of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other when it comes to new challenges.

Together, these roommates will experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence, acceptance, and becoming who they want to be. Among those included in the cast are the roommates’ aide Mandy played by Sosie Bacon, Violet’s brother Van (Chris Pang), and Jack’s father Lou (Joe Mantegna). The photos, above, offer a look at all of their characters.

Katims serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series with Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern executive producing with director Jesse Peretz. As We See It is based on an Israeli format and comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s yesStudios, and Amazon Studios.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming series as As We See It takes shape at Amazon.

As We See It, Series Premiere, TBA, Amazon Prime Video