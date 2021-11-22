‘I Can See Your Voice’ Sets Celebrity Guests for Holiday Special & Season 2 Premiere

Fox’s music challenge series I Can See Your Voice returns soon, with a holiday special in December, and the Season 2 premiere to kick off the new year, and TV Insider can exclusively reveal some of the celebrities joining the permanent panel.

It all begins with the holiday special on Tuesday, December 14 at 8/7c. Joining host Ken Jeong and permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are Debbie Gibson, Nicole Byer, and Paula Abdul. Then, as seen in a promo already out (and below), Jewel, Bow Wow, and Cheyenne Jackson will be appearing in the January 5 premiere.

In I Can See Your Voice, the panel of celebrity detectives help contestants tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. It’s up to the contestants to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer chosen by the contestant performs a duet with a top musical star to reveal if they can sing.

And in Season 2, there are a couple new game play elements. Each episode features a “Golden Mic” celebrity that the contestant can call on to give their opinion on one of the secret voices without having heard the opinions from the rest of the panel. Plus, each round is now worth $15,000 instead of $10,000, so each correct guess that the contestant makes for a bad singer can win them $15,000 along the way.

I Can See Your Voice, Holiday Special, Tuesday, December 14, 8/7c, Fox; Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 8/7c