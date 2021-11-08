Fox has released its midseason schedule, and that means more dramas, comedies, and reality competitions.

Scripted television kicks off on Monday, January 3, with the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star for a chilly Season 3, leading into the series premiere of The Cleaning Lady. Call Me Kat and Pivoting will make their time slot premieres on Thursday, January 13, after special debuts after the NFL on Fox doubleheader on Sunday, January 9.

As for unscripted programming, I Can See Your Voice returns on Wednesday, January 5 — after a special holiday-themed episode on Tuesday, December 14 — and will be paired with Next Level Chef. And Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer gets a special two-hour event premiere on Thursday, January 6.

And as previously announced, Monarch has a special two-night premiere on Sunday, January 30 (after the NFC Championship Game) and Tuesday, February 1, after The Resident winter premiere.

Check out Fox’s 2021-2022 midseason schedule below.

Sunday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Special Time)

9:30 p.m.: The Great North (Special Time)

Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Sunday, January 9

8:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Thursday, January 13

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, January 30

10:00 p.m.: Monarch (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, February 1

8:00 p.m.: The Resident

9:00 p.m.: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)