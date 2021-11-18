Paul Rudd to Host Annual Holiday ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode

We’re kicking off the holiday season with America’s sweetheart (and 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive), Paul Rudd.

The Shrink Next Door star is set to host the annual holiday episode of Saturday Night Live on December 18, NBC announced on November 18. This will be the fifth time that Rudd hosts the live variety sketch comedy show. Charli XCX is slated to be the musical guest for Rudd’s episode.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife lead will follow Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings breakout star Simu Liu’s November 20th episode, as well as seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish‘s December 11 hosting gig.

This historic SNL Season 47 has seen a slew of first-time hosts, including Kim Kardashian, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors, as well as returning cast member and Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. Creator Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 10 p.m., NBC