‘SNL’ Sets Season 47 Premiere — Which Cast Members Might Not Return?

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live!” SNL now has an official date for when it’ll be back with new episodes this fall.

On September 9, NBC announced that Season 47 of the iconic late-night sketch comedy series will premiere on Saturday, October 2.

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2 pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021

While there is no word about which cast members will return for the upcoming season, there are a few hints as to which ones may have taken their final bow. In the Season 46 finale hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy, longtime cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson starred in a Cold Open sketch talking about the craziness of 2020. Throughout the sketch, the four cast members appeared emotional, some even with tears in their eyes.

All four have branched outside the SNL bubble to work on other projects in film and on TV, with Strong and Bryant absent throughout several episodes of Season 46, filming Schmigadoon! and Shrill, respectively.

Cast member Pete Davidson also sparked exit rumors during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after stating he was unsure of what was happening with the new season. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for,” he said at the time.

According to Variety, SNL creator Lorne Michaels is hoping that veteran cast members will stick it out a bit longer to make it through to the show’s landmark 50th season.

“Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight,” Strong told The Hollywood Reporter about her future on the show. “There’s things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things. If I’m there, great — if I’m not there, great. I just want it to feel like the right thing.”

Even with some cast members’ futures up in the air, viewers can still look forward to a season full of laughs on NBC beginning this fall.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47 Premiere, Saturday, October 2, NBC