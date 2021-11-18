Celebrate New Year’s Eve With the ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6 Premiere

Everything’s bigger in Texas!

Fan favorite Netflix reality series Queer Eye takes on Austin, TX for Season 6, premiering this New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31.

Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk are back to “transform the lives of deserving Texans,” per the season description. The Emmy-winning series seeks to help a “whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC’ in the Lone Star state.

Over the course of each episode, the Queer Eye crew will transform each hero’s life, from their style, grooming habits, home decor, diet, and even confidence.

Watch the fun trailer for the Texas-themed season above!

