‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr Gets Her Own HGTV Series ‘Tough Love’

All’s fair in love and home decor.

Interior designer Hilary Farr, best known for HGTV’s beloved series Love It or List It, is set to star in her first solo series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr.

The eight-episode reality show will follow Farr as she assists families to improve their homes (and lives!).

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” Farr explained in a press release. “Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

A sneak peek at the premiere episode shows how much newlyweds are in need of Farr’s keen eye when blending families. From converting a garage into a home office to transforming a basement into an entertainment mecca, Farr has a solution for every kind of functional design aesthetic.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr is produced by Balthazar Entertainment.

Watch the first look at the series above!

Tough Love with Hilary Farr, Series Premiere, Monday, December 20, 9 p.m., HGTV