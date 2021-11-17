‘The Crown’: Dominic West’s Son Senan to Play Prince William in Season 5

The Crown is keeping it all in the family for its forthcoming fifth season as the Netflix show casts Senan West as Prince William.

Senan will continue his father-son dynamic with dad Dominic West who was previously cast as Prince Charles, taking over for recent Emmy-winner Josh O’Connor who played the Queen’s son for Seasons 3 and 4. According to Variety, Senan’s casting comes after a nationwide search to find the show’s Prince William took place.

The 13-year-old actor will also play son to Elizabeth Debicki who steps into the role of Princess Diana that was first introduced in Season 4 with Emma Corrin. Newcomer Senan will reportedly play a slightly older version of Prince William, portraying the royal as he begins maturing into a young man.

This will serve as Senan’s onscreen debut as the actor arrives in the final episodes of The Crown‘s upcoming fifth season currently slated for a November 2022 premiere. Along with appearing alongside his father Dominic and Debicki in the series, Senan also joins a cast that includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, and Khalid Abdalla.

It’s unclear at this time whether the season will address the death of Princess Diana or beyond, but the series has entered the ’90s after exploring the ’80s courting of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and following them through the deterioration of their marriage.

Stay tuned for more on Season 5 as production on the hit historical drama from Peter Morgan continues and if the wait for November 2022 is too long, relive every dramatic moment with Seasons 1-4 on Netflix now.

The Crown, Season 5, Expected November 2022, Netflix