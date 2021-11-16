Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint to Reunite for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Special

In the words of Albus Dumbledore, “It’s a mysterious thing, time.”

So mysterious, in fact, that it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. And soon, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus to revisit all eight Harry Potter films, traveling back to Hogwarts for the first time as a foursome.

The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1 on HBO Max. The film features behind-the-scenes stories, new in-depth interviews, and cast conversations to peel back the curtain on the legacy of Harry Potter.

Per the network statement, the retrospective “will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day.” Harry Potter alums like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also make guest appearances.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago,” the official statement reads. “It will also celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world.”

TBS and Cartoon Network will also broadcast the special in Spring 2022.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” executive producer Casey Patterson explained. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

The special will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon and Pulse Films.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Movie Premiere, Saturday, January 1, HBO Max