Daniel Radcliffe Reveals if He’ll Be in Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe might be synonymous with Harry Potter, but he’ll be letting a new young actor take the reins in the upcoming Max reboot of the J.K. Rowling novel series.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Radcliffe shared his thoughts on the new series, which is part of a 10-year commitment between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. He also revealed whether or not he’ll be making an appearance in the new small-screen adaptation.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” he continued.

Radcliffe portrayed the titular wizard in the Harry Potter film series, beginning the role when he was just 12 years old. He starred in all eight movies, culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. His role in the films shot him to global fame, making him one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Since Harry Potter, Radcliffe has starred in a variety of films, including The Woman in Black (2012), Victor Frankenstein (2015), Swiss Army Man (2016), and The Lost City (2022). More recently, he portrayed Weird Al Yankovic in the musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and since 2019, he’s appeared in the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers.

The Harry Potter reboot has received backlash after Rowling was named the series’ executive producer; Rowling has been the center of controversy in recent years due to her comments on the trans community, particularly relating to sex and gender.

In 2020, Radcliffe shared an open letter where he spoke out against Rowling’s comments. “Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in his open letter on The Trevor Project’s website.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” the actor continued.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the [Harry Potter] books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he added. “I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”