See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

We need a weapon, because Paramount+ just debuted the first look at Halo.

On Nov. 15, Pablo Schrieber donned the helmet of John-117 a.k.a. Master Chief in a teaser for the adaption of the Xbox video game franchise of the same name. The series is set to premiere in early 2022.

Schreiber stars as Master Chief Spartan John-117, alongside Natascha McElhone as Spartan super soldier physician Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana, an advanced A.I. Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani also co-star.

Halo was greenlit by Showtime in 2018, with a press statement acknowledging that the adaptation would “take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.”

One year later, director Otto Bathurst joined the series, and co-showrunner Kyle Killen parted ways with the show. Fellow co-showrunner Steven Kane announced he will depart after Season 1. Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey are executive producing for Amblin Television in partnership with Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross for 343 Industries.

Halo, Series Premiere, 2022, Paramount+