A TV Adaptation of Dick Wolf’s Podcast ‘Dark Woods’ Is in the Works

Dick Wolf may be adding to his ever-expanding list of TV shows.

Universal Television is eyeing Wolf Entertainment’s second podcast, Dark Woods, for a TV adaptation, Deadline reports. The podcast premiered with the first two episodes on Monday, November 8, on Apple, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms. It stars Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund, and Reid Scott. There’s no word yet who would star in this TV adaptation in development.

“We have always had an eye on developing this story for television and we’re thrilled that our partners at Universal Television share that vision,” Elliot Wolf, Wolf Entertainment EVP, Digital, said in a statement. He served as executive producer on the podcast and will do so on the series, along with Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

The podcast follows the investigation into the suspicious death of a young park volunteer in the California Redwood Forest. Two estranged ex-spouses, a stubborn game warden and a charismatic councilwoman, must put their personal differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park.

“This podcast is for people who really love to follow drama and thriller,” Raymund recently told TV Insider. “All of us love these suspense TV shows. Everybody loves like great dark crime drama, and this is one of those. It’s a mysterious crime thriller in your headphones. There’s an environmentalist approach to it, but then there’s this deep underbelly of what happens in politics on the surface and then what happens behind closed doors. There’s this super dark, double-faced element that a lot of people experience in their own communities.”

The podcast is executive produced by Wolf Entertainment’s Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf, Jenny Radelet Mast, and Fiona Smith. It is written by David Pergolini and directed by Takashi Doscher.