‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix
The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
The Flash
Sometimes you just need a little help from your superfriends. That’s going to be the case for The Flash, aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), in the superhero show’s eight season, kicking off with a five-episode “Armageddon” arc that enlists multiple players from the Arrowverse. Barry and wife Iris (Candice Patton) go up against a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran), spurring Team Flash to put out a distress call to help save the world and humanity. Among the first to answer: DC’S Legends of Tomorrow’s The Atom (Brandon Routh).
Riverdale
Life in RiverVALE picks up after the explosion, and fans will learn how Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ apa) survived the bedroom bomb as another five-episode arc launches Season 6 of the revisionist Archie melodrama. In other developments, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have become the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. Fans of the Archieverse’s iconic characters are likely counting the days until Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka from the Netflix series) arrives in town.
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady
He’s played in 10 Super Bowls, winning a remarkable seven. In a weekly docuseries accompanied by a live after-show and a podcast, New England Patriots-turned-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady deconstructs each of his Super Bowl games, reflecting on the big and small moments of his pro football journey. The series also includes interviews with family and close colleagues who’ve witnessed this legendary career in close-up.
Michael Che: Shame the Devil
The comedian best known for co-anchoring Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update flexes his stand-up muscles in a new Netflix special. Fans will not be shocked to learn that the trailer is heavy on jokes involving race in America intended to make some in the audience squirm as well as laugh.
Our Kind of People
Joe Morton directs an episode of the sudsy drama in which the family gathers around his character of patriarch Teddy after a health setback. There are fireworks elsewhere, including the makings of a three-way catfight, when rivals Leah (Nadine Ellis) and Angela (Yaya DaCosta) find common ground in their new nemesis, Alex (Melissa De Sousa), who’s trying to win back Raymond (Morris Chestnut). Let the fur fly on Martha’s Vineyard
Inside Tuesday TV:
- The Resident (Fox, 8/7c): Can the bosses woo back Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to return to Chastain Hospital? Until then, a new group of interns starts under Devin’s (Manish Dayal) watch, including Billie’s (Jessica Lucas) son, Trevor (Miles Fowler).
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): Maggie (Missy Peregrym) is distracted from the latest case, involving the kidnapping of a young girl from daycare, because her sister Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson) has just come out of rehab. FBI’s Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) pops into FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), while Most Wanted’s Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) makes an appearance on FBI: International (9/8c).
- The Big Holiday Food Fight (9/9c, OWN): Kym Whitley hosts a holiday-themed competition where home cooks reveal their best family recipes—like “Dad’s special potatoes”—in hopes of winning a stocking stuffed with $5,000.
- Fixer to Fabulous (9/8c, HGTV): Dave and Jenny Marrs are back with new episodes, renovating Northwest Arkansas homes including a lake house which a couple plans to use as a getaway for their extended family.
- Simple as Water (9/8c, HBO): Megan Mylan’s acclaimed documentary about Syrian refugee families was filmed over five years in Turkey, Greece, Germany, Syria and the U.S., depicting the bonds of parent and child as they face separation and displacement from their war-torn homeland. For 22-year-old Omar, who’s parenting his younger brother in Pennsylvania, pressures include waiting to learn if they’ll be granted asylum to stay in the country.
- Queens (10/9c, ABC): The resurrected group prepares for a performance at the American Music Awards, which just happens to be happening IRL on ABC this Sunday.
- Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco (10/9c, Food Network): Previously seen on discovery+, which begins streaming a second season today, the foodie series follows the comedian on a gastronomic journey, starting with a trip to the Pacific to become a fisherman and eat what he catches—if he can overcome seasickness.
- Addicted to Marriage (10/9c, TLC): A new series profiles four women who have walked down the aisle a collective 20 times, and they still haven’t learned their lesson.
- Reyka (streaming on BritBox): An exotic thriller from South Africa focuses on Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht), a top profiler whose insights into the criminal mind stem from her childhood trauma of having been abducted by a farmer, played by Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen.
- The Wimbledon Kidnapping (streaming on Sundance Now): A true-crime documentary revisits a puzzling 1969 incident said to be Britain’s first hostage and ransom case, in which 55-year-old housewife Muriel McKay—rumored to have been mistaken as the wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch-was kidnapped, setting Fleet Street abuzz.