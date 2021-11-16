‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.

Katie Yu/The CW

The Flash

Season Premiere 8/7c

Sometimes you just need a little help from your superfriends. That’s going to be the case for The Flash, aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), in the superhero show’s eight season, kicking off with a five-episode “Armageddon” arc that enlists multiple players from the Arrowverse. Barry and wife Iris (Candice Patton) go up against a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran), spurring Team Flash to put out a distress call to help save the world and humanity. Among the first to answer: DC’S Legends of Tomorrow’s The Atom (Brandon Routh).

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Riverdale

Season Premiere 9/8c

Life in RiverVALE picks up after the explosion, and fans will learn how Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ apa) survived the bedroom bomb as another five-episode arc launches Season 6 of the revisionist Archie melodrama. In other developments, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have become the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. Fans of the Archieverse’s iconic characters are likely counting the days until Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka from the Netflix series) arrives in town.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Series Premiere

He’s played in 10 Super Bowls, winning a remarkable seven. In a weekly docuseries accompanied by a live after-show and a podcast, New England Patriots-turned-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady deconstructs each of his Super Bowl games, reflecting on the big and small moments of his pro football journey. The series also includes interviews with family and close colleagues who’ve witnessed this legendary career in close-up.

NETFLIX

Michael Che: Shame the Devil

Special

The comedian best known for co-anchoring Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update flexes his stand-up muscles in a new Netflix special. Fans will not be shocked to learn that the trailer is heavy on jokes involving race in America intended to make some in the audience squirm as well as laugh.

Michael Becker/FOX

Our Kind of People

9/8c

Joe Morton directs an episode of the sudsy drama in which the family gathers around his character of patriarch Teddy after a health setback. There are fireworks elsewhere, including the makings of a three-way catfight, when rivals Leah (Nadine Ellis) and Angela (Yaya DaCosta) find common ground in their new nemesis, Alex (Melissa De Sousa), who’s trying to win back Raymond (Morris Chestnut). Let the fur fly on Martha’s Vineyard

Inside Tuesday TV: