‘This Is Us’ Sets Final Season Premiere at NBC

Start stocking up tissues, because the final season premiere date for This Is Us has officially been set at NBC.

Kick off the new year right as the Pearsons return for more drama in 2022 when the Season 6 premiere arrives Tuesday, January 4. Normally in the fall season lineup, the series took a pause so their final season run could be more consistent without breaks and interruptions.

Filming for Season 6 began earlier this year as the generation-spanning series explored the Pearson family’s final outing. Thankfully, despite waiting to premiere in the midseason, This Is Us will hold onto its usual timeslot of 9/8c.

That timeslot will be maintained following the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, with This Is Us continuing its run Tuesday, February 22. Originally debuting in the fall of 2016, This Is Us centers on the Pearson family’s story across the decades.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) play parents to the Big 3, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Along for the ride are the significant individuals in their lives including Kate’s current husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and Kevin’s baby mama — who also happens to be Kate’s bestie — Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Created by Dan Fogelman, the show has become synonymous with twists, and while the season premiere will likely pull a signature surprise, there are plenty of questions we have heading into the final chapter, particularly after the present-day timeline seemed to jump ahead by five years, revealing new beginnings for the siblings.

Stay tuned for more details and don’t miss This Is Us when it returns next year on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC