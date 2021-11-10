CBS has unveiled its plans for the midseason, and it includes its fall lineup’s returns to kick off January, S.W.A.T.‘s move to Sundays, the premiere of Good Sam, Celebrity Big Brother‘s takeover of an entire month, and more.

“CBS is having an exceptional fall, with the top new comedy and the top two new dramas. All our freshman series are resonating with viewers, and key scheduling moves are improving and strengthening nights,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’re up significantly over last fall and look forward to keeping the momentum going in the second half of the season, with a robust mix of programming including scripted, alternative and specials.”

As we already knew, S.W.A.T. is making the move from Fridays at 8/7c to Sundays at 10/9c (SEAL Team‘s slot until it moved to Paramount+), beginning on January 2. Taking over that Friday night slot will be Undercover Boss, returning for its 11th season. Meanwhile, Sophia Bush is back on Wednesdays at 10/9c, with her new series Good Sam airing opposite Chicago P.D. on NBC. Plus, while the Winter Olympics will be on NBC in February, CBS will be showing Celebrity Big Brother on multiple nights each week.

Check out CBS’ 2022 midseason schedule below.

Sunday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (New Episode)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (New Time Period)

Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (New Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (New Episode)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (New Episode)

Tuesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: FBI (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (New Episode)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (New Episode)

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (2-Hour 33rd Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Good Sam (Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (New Episode)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (New Episode)

9:30 p.m.: B Positive (New Episode)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (New Episode)

Friday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (11th Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (New Episode)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (New Episode)

Wednesday, January 12

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period)

Wednesday, January 19

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

Wednesday, January 26

8:00 p.m.: Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Monday, January 31

8:00 p.m.: 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Wednesday, February 2

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (3rd Season Premiere)

Thursday, February 3

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Friday, February 4, 11 & 18

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, February 6, 13 & 20

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Monday, February 7 & 14

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Wednesday, February 9, 16 & 23 (finale)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Saturday, February 19

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Monday, February 21

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)

Wednesday, March 9

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour 42nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, March 16

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

Sunday, April 3

8:00 p.m.: CMT Music Awards