‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Season 3 Set for Winter 2022

Celebrities are moving back into the Big Brother house in the winter.

CBS has announced a third season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, set to premiere early in 2022. An all-new group of stars will be living together in the house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Celebrity house guests, air schedule, and additional details will be announced at a later date.

Not only will viewers be able to watch it on CBS, but it will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The streaming service will also feature the 24/7 live feed and exclusive content throughout the season.

This third celebrity edition of Big Brother comes after the first two aired in winter 2018 and 2019. Among the celebrities that participated were: television personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Matthews, Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte, actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence, comedian Tom Green, and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won Season 1, and singer Tamar Braxton won Season 2.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, Season 3 Premiere, Winter 2022, CBS