‘Home Economics’ Star Topher Grace Previews Holidays With the Hayworths
Forget Peace on Earth. The claws are out on Home Economics when the Hayworth siblings — middle-class Tom (Topher Grace), poverty-line Sarah (Caitlin McGee), and über-rich Connor (Jimmy Tatro) — opt for a Secret Santa exchange. But, as always on this comedy, their squabbles are loaded with a loving spirit.
Here, Grace dishes.
What is the Hayworth family holiday tradition?
Topher Grace: Fighting! And this year is no exception. Plus, there are some new [extended] family members you haven’t met yet joining the mix.
Tom is now making money off the celebrity-chef book he ghostwrote. If he pays back the loan he got from Connor in the series pilot, will that change things for them?
Yeah, Tom’s self-respect might go up…but his bank account won’t. [Laughs]
Would Tom be a Scrooge if he were as rich as Connor?
One of my hopes is that — should we have a long run — we can shuffle the financial status of the siblings. I know Tom would be hilarious in the bad choices he would make with money, but I’m even more interested to see what Sarah would do!
As an exec producer on the show, what are you getting everyone for Christmas?
Thanks for reminding me! We should actually make it a Secret Santa. I legitimately love working with all these people so much that I don’t know who I’d hope to pick.
