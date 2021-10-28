ABC Holiday Schedule 2021: ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Wonder Years’ Episodes & More

ABC is ready to celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” with another jam-packed lineup of holiday programming.

The annual competition series The Great Christmas Light Fight will return for another sparkling season (plus, it’s already snagged a Season 10 renewal for 2022!). Magician Adam Trent will bring holiday magic into everyday people’s lives in the new special The Magic Maker, while members of your favorite boy bands will join together to celebrate the season with A Very Boy Band Holiday. CMA Country Christmas returns for its 12th year with more must-see performances of classic holiday tunes by country music’s biggest stars.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is back for the first time since 2019, along with The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration for its sixth year. Both specials from The Mouse House will feature star-studded musical performances, heartwarming stories, and the latest sneak peeks of what’s coming to the beloved theme parks.

Several ABC comedies and dramas will get the holiday episode treatment, including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Wonder Years, Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. Along with classic movies and festive shorts, Ryan Seacrest will ring in the new year once more as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Scroll down for the full holiday season slate below (*note: times are listed ET/PT).

Wednesday, November 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, November 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Wednesday, November 24

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving)

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Magic Maker (NEW)

9:00-10:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Rebroadcast of Holiday-Themed Episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Rebroadcast of Holiday-Themed Episode)

Friday, November 26

8:00-9:01 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, November 28

7:00-9:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (NEW)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

Monday, November 29

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

8:00-9:00 p.m. CMA Country Christmas (NEW)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Wednesday, December 1

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Wonder Years (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

Sunday, December 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 (NEW)

Monday, December 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. A Very Boy Band Holiday (NEW)

Friday, December 10

8:00-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Sunday, December 12

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supermarket Sweep (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Sunday, December 19

7:00-11:00 p.m. The Sound of Music

Tuesday, December 21

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Wednesday, December 22

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-10:00 p.m. A Very Boy Band Holiday

10:00-11:00 p.m. CMA Country Christmas

Friday, December 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. Shrek the Halls

9:00-9:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas)

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/9:00-11:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (NEW)

Monday, December 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen

Thursday, December 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022