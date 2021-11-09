Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Michael Gandolfini & More Join Apple’s ‘Extrapolations’

Apple TV+ continues to expand the cast of its upcoming anthology series Extrapolations as Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Indira Varma, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini join the climate change drama.

The series, which is helmed by Scott Z. Burns (The Report), is set to examine how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family in people’s lives over eight interconnected episodes. It is currently in production.

Norton, known for his roles in films such as Fight Club and American History X, will play a scientist named Jonathan Chopin, who is the father of computer programmer Rowan Chopin, played by Michael Gandolfini, who recently starred in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Russell, best known for her lead roles in the drama series Felicity and spy thriller The Americans, will portray Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in HBO’s Game of Thrones, appears as inventor Gita Mishra, while three-time Emmy-winner Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Elizabeth Burdick, president of the United States.

The new additions join the previously announced Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), David Schwimmer (Friends), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), Marion Cotillard (Annette), Eiza Gonzalez (I Care A Lot), Tobey Maguire (Spiderman), Forest Whitaker (The Shield), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Gemma Chan (Humans), and Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger).

Further cast announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Burns serves as executive producer on the series alongside Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer.

Extrapolations, TBA, Apple TV+