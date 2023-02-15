The stars have aligned for Apple TV+‘s upcoming climate change disaster series Extrapolations, which features everyone from Meryl Streep to Edward Norton to Forest Whitaker and many, many more.

Contagion executive producer Scott Z. Burns is behind the drama, which tells eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe and explores the life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

“Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?” reads the show’s official synopsis.

In the newly released trailer (watch below), we see scenes spanning several decades as Earth is ravaged by devastating storms, floods, and wildfires. “Human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after another,” says Marion Cotillard‘s character at the start of the teaser before we see shots of spacecraft and other futuristic technology.

The star-studded series will focus on multiple different stories and characters over its eight episodes, though each installment will be interconnected. The epic saga spans over five decades, culminating in 2070.

In addition to Streep, Norton, Whitaker, and Cotillard, the cast also includes Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

The first three episodes are set to land on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 17, with one new episode every Friday through April 21.

It marks Burns’ first major television series, having previously directed one episode of the Showtime comedy-drama Californication in 2007. Burns is best known for writing films such as The Bourne Ultimatum, Side Effects, The Report, and The Laundromat.

Extrapolations, Premieres, Friday, March 17, Apple TV+