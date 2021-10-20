Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan Join Apple Climate Change Anthology ‘Extrapolations’

Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer are among nine new additions to the star-studded cast of Extrapolations, the upcoming Apple anthology series about climate change.

The series, which is currently in production, is set to examine how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family in people’s lives over eight interconnected episodes. It is helmed by Scott Z. Burns (The Report) and produced for Apple TV+ by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res.

In addition to Streep, Chan, and Schwimmer, the series will also star Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), and Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger).

Chan will play Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, while Schwimmer will portray Harris Goldblatt, a man with a teenage daughter. Details on Streep’s role in the series have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Harington will play Nick Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant; Rahim portrays Ezra Haddad, a man suffering with memory loss; Rhys plays real estate developed Junior; Diggs stars as Marshall Sucker, a rabbi in South Florida; and Gourav plays a driver-for-hire named Gaurav.

Burns and Ellenberg serve as executive producers on the series alongside Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

Extrapolations marks Streep’s latest television role after her turn as Mary Louise Wright in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019. Last year, she starred in Steven Soderbergh’s comedy-drama film Let Them All Talk, which was released on HBO Max. She will next be seen opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix sci-fi comedy feature Don’t Look Up.

Chan also starred alongside Streep in Let Them All Talk. Her TV credits include the lead role of Anita/Mia in AMC’s Humans and the voice of Dewdrop in Watership Down. She will next be seen in the Marvel superhero epic film Eternals.

Schwimmer currently plays Jerry Berstein in the British sitcom Intelligence. He also had a recurring role in the tenth season of Will & Grace. In 2016, he received his second Emmy Award nomination for his performance as lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson.

Extrapolations, TBA, Apple TV+