13 Marvel Movies Coming to Disney+ in Imax Expanded Aspect Ratio

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, quite literally, as Disney+ is set to launch 13 Marvel Movies in Imax Expanded Aspect Ratio.

From Friday, November 12, Disney+ will become the first major streaming service to offer Imax Enhanced features for at-home viewing, giving viewers up to 26% more screen picture than conventional widescreen format. This feature kicks off with 13 Marvel films, including the streamer’s premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Other titles available in Imax ratio include Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. It should be noted that Disney says the availability of some titles will vary by market.

“Disney, Marvel Studios, and Imax have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring Imax technology to subscribers with Imax Enhanced viewing in the Disney plus app,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN Plus.

The arrival of Imax Enhanced coincides with the Mouse House’s week-long Disney+ Day event, which marks the second anniversary of the streamer’s original launch. In celebration, Disney+ will be available for $1.99 for the first month to new and returning subscribers who sign up through Sunday.

“For more than a decade, Imax has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.