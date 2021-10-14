‘Hawkeye’ to Debut With Two Episodes as Disney+ Releases New Teaser (VIDEO)

Disney+ is getting in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving as the streamer announced plans to release the first two episodes of Hawkeye on Wednesday, November 24.

While the series is keeping its originally slated launch date, fans will have an extra episode to enjoy while spending time with family. The two-episode debut will be followed by subsequent episode releases once a week each Wednesday following the 24th.

Disney+ also unveiled a brand new teaser featuring new never-before-seen footage that previews Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) action-packed adventures. The teaser reveals the return of Linda Cardellini as Clint’s wife Laura Barton.

“I took the kids to New York to see a show,” Clint tells Kate from the backseat of a car. “Sounds pretty cool to me,” she says. But in fact, it’s not so cool as Clint goes on to add, “and then, people started trying to kill us.” What ensues is a non-stop race around New York City as Clint and Kate take on plenty of bad guys.

Set in a post-blip world, the series follows Clint’s main mission, to get home in time to spend Christmas with his family. But before he can do that, he’ll have to team up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate to help unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Joining Renner, Cardellini, and Steinfeld for the fun are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy, and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series helmed by Rhys Thomas is directed by duo Bert and Bertie. Catch the newest teaser, below, and gear up for a back-to-back premiere extravaganza this holiday season.

