Saturday Night Live hit the mark during the March 9 episode’s cold open with its humorous parody of the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address given on Thursday.

In this sketch, Scarlett Johansson portrayed Alabama Senator Katie Britt, who gave the rebuttal to the president’s address.

“My name is Katie Britt and I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama,” Johansson said. “But tonight I’ll be auditioning for the part of ‘Scary Mom.’ I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country is Hell.'”

She continued saying, “You see, I’m not just a senator, I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot, worried about the future of our children. And this is why I’ve invited you into this strange empty kitchen because Republicans want me to appeal to women voters, and women love kitchens.”

Johansson then went on to joke about how Britt tried to criticize Biden’s border policies by directly referencing a young woman’s sexual assault from the mid-2000s but got many of the details wrong.

“First and foremost, I’m a mom. And like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking,” Johansson said. “And rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened.”

The Black Widow star proceeded throughout the cold open with more jokes at Britt’s expense, including one about the senator selling bejeweled cross necklaces on QVC, and another where she is Catherine Keener‘s terrifying therapist who clanks a spoon around her teacup from the horror movie Get Out.

“My tea is ready,” Johansson says right before the camera cuts to SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, whose eyes are wide open as tears stream down his face.

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

“But to the American people who are struggling right now, know this: We hear you. We see you. We smell you,” Johansson joked. “We’re inside your kitchen right now looking through your fridge. And what’s that on the top shelf? Migrants!”

Near the end of the sketch, the Avengers alum adds, “To the president of the United States, I’ll just say this: Mr. Biden, this isn’t the last you’ll see of Katie Britt. Maybe not in politics. But when you close your eyes, I’ll be right there.”

On this episode of Saturday Night Live, Josh Brolin returned to host the show for a third time with musical guest Ariana Grande.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, NBC and Peacock