The ‘1883’ Poster Teases a Tough Journey in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTO)

It hasn’t been easy for the Duttons to keep their ranch — just look at the meeting in the Season 3 finale and the plans to build an airport — on Yellowstone, and it won’t be easy for their ancestors in the prequel coming to Paramount+.

The streaming service has unveiled a first look at the teaser art for 1883 (premiering Sunday, December 19), and it shows a covered wagon on fire, with smoke stretching to the sky. But there is a bright light (a setting sun) in the distance. Check out the poster in full below.

Like Yellowstone, 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan. It follows the Dutton family as they set out on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion as well as an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — specifically in Montana.

It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. Elliott plays tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy Shea Brennan, who has immense sadness in his past. He’s tasked with guiding the group from Texas to Montana. McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, and May’s Elsa is their eldest daughter. Thornton plays Marshal Jim Courtright. And Garrett’s Thomas is a Pinkerton agent and Shea’s right hand.

1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Joining Sheridan as executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

1883, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+