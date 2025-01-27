Why ‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Had to Quit Netflix Bull Riding Series

Tim McGraw is out of Netflix‘s upcoming bull riding series, in which he was set to star and executive produce, and the drama is now set to undergo recasting.

As reported by Deadline, the actor-musician is stepping down from the role pending new orthopedic surgery. The outlet reports a source close to McGraw indicated he needed to undergo back surgery, which would require significant recovery time.

Last August, McGraw underwent orthopedic surgery on both knees following an injury sustained on tour, which resulted in him canceling the remainder of his 2024 concert dates.

The upcoming rodeo series, which Netflix first announced at its Upfront presentation last May, is written and created by Brandon Camp. Set in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding, the series follows a megastar champion facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.

McGraw was set to play the lead role in what is sure to be a physically demanding filming process. Due to his upcoming surgery, the 1883 star decided to step aside, allowing the project to continue with someone else taking on the role.

According to Deadline, the future of the untitled series is up in the air, despite recasting rumored. Netflix and the show’s production company, Skydance Television, have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

McGraw is a multi-time Grammy-winning country singer who has released 16 studio albums throughout his career. On-screen, he’s appeared in the films Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, Country Strong, Tomorrowland, and The Shack. He appeared in two episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone in 2021 as James Dutton before reprising the role for the lead in the prequel spinoff series 1883.

In December, McGraw shared an Instagram post about his time on 1883, writing, “Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since the first episode of 1883 aired! So many great memories from filming that show!”