‘1883’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2); Erik Anthony Johnson

Production on Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated 1883 has begun in Fort Worth, Texas, and with that news comes some more casting for the Paramount+ drama.

Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett have joined Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel. Scroll down for an introduction to the characters we know we’ll be meeting as Sheridan unfurls the origin story of the Duttons, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States on the original Paramount Network hit. In 1883, the family embarks on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the promised land — Montana.

“While we’ve worked with Taylor on numerous projects, the production of 1883 is like nothing we’ve done before,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement. “The scale and scope of our production and set is one of the most ambitious projects both 101 Studios and Paramount+ has ever undertaken.”

1883, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+

Sam Elliott at an All the Bright Places screening
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott)

Shea is described as a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.

Tim McGraw at the 2019 NFL Draft
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

James Dutton (Tim McGraw)

James is the patriarch of the Dutton family.

Faith Hill at the 2017 CMAs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill)

Margaret is the matriarch of the Dutton family.

Isabel May
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Elsa (Isabel May)

Elsa is James and Margaret’s eldest daughter.

LaMonica Garrett
Erik Anthony Johnson

Thomas (LaMonica Garrett)

Thomas is a Pinkerton agent and right hand to Shea Brennan.

