‘1883’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Production on Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated 1883 has begun in Fort Worth, Texas, and with that news comes some more casting for the Paramount+ drama.

Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett have joined Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel. Scroll down for an introduction to the characters we know we’ll be meeting as Sheridan unfurls the origin story of the Duttons, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States on the original Paramount Network hit. In 1883, the family embarks on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the promised land — Montana.

“While we’ve worked with Taylor on numerous projects, the production of 1883 is like nothing we’ve done before,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement. “The scale and scope of our production and set is one of the most ambitious projects both 101 Studios and Paramount+ has ever undertaken.”

1883, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+