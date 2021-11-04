‘Jeopardy!’: 6 Ways Alex Trebek Has Been Honored (VIDEO)

It’s been about a year since we had to say goodbye to Alex Trebek and as we reflect on the months since the former Jeopardy! host’s death, there’s been plenty of beautiful tributes to the game show icon.

Despite losing his battle to pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020, Trebek’s time with the show didn’t end until two months later on January 8 when his final pre-taped episode aired. Below, we’re breaking down a few of the ways the show has recognized Trebek’s lasting legacy so far.

“A Tribute to Alex Trebek” Video Montage

It’s hard to believe there would be a dry eye after viewing this carefully crafted video compilation chronicling some of Trebek’s finest moments as a host of Jeopardy!. The segment played during his final episode ever. Following the clips, the montage reveals a dedication reading, “dedicated to Alex Trebek, forever in our hearts, always an inspiration.”

Welcome to the Alex Trebek Stage

Together with Trebek’s family including his wife Jean and children Matt, Emily, and Nicky, the show dedicated its stage to the longtime host, renaming it “The Alex Trebek Stage.” Making the moment even more special, announcer and longtime colleague of Trebek, Johnny Gilbert, shared the info with viewers.

A Posthumous Emmy

Trebek was honored posthumously with a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, which was accepted by his children Matt and Emily. “We are so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad,” Matt said, kicking of the acceptance speech. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it.”

The Jeopardy! GOAT Honors Alex

When it comes to Jeopardy! there are only a handful of champions as recognizable as Ken Jennings. The “GOAT” Champion joined the show as a consulting producer for Season 37 and ultimately became the first guest host following Trebek’s death. Opening the first episode without Alex, Jennings paid tribute to his old friend, saying, “sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life. Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years and it was even better up close.”

The Sign-Off

Every episode following Trebek’s final included the guest host bidding viewers farewell and thanking Alex before signing off for the night. The habit remained throughout the run of Season 37 as a way of paying respect to the beloved host.

Thank You For Everything, Alex

Before the show’s search for a new host began and Mike Richards departed the show, he delivered a tribute on behalf of the Jeopardy! team in the days following Alex’s death in November 2020. In a statement to viewers, he says, “this is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for.” Richards also revealed during this segment that Trebek’s final episodes were taped less than two weeks before his death, a reminder of the host’s undying dedication.

