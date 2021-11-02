What Is GAC Family? What to Know About the Network Recruiting Hallmark Stars

As TV programmers prepare for the holiday season, GAC Family is ready to give other networks a run for their money with its debut lineup of festive films and programming. But you might be wondering — what is GAC Family?

TV Insider has you covered with everything you need to know about the recently-launched channel, including which Hallmark Channel mainstays made the switch to the family-friendly network this fall. Scroll down for the scoop.

What is GAC Family?

GAC Media, aka Great American Channels, is owned by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks. He acquired the channel in June 2021 after stepping down from his role following some network backlash in 2020.

GAC Family and GAC Living both launched in September 2021 and will mark Lori Loughlin’s return to television in a new season of Hallmark’s former series When Hope Calls, premiering on December 18. This will be the Fuller House alum’s first acting role since the 2019 college admissions scandal which resulted in her being fined and sentenced to two months in prison for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Where can I watch it?

The new channel is included with most television providers, including Altice USA, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, COX, Dish, DirecTV, and Spectrum, in addition to the streaming services Frndly TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu, and Sling TV.

What can I watch on GAC Family?

According to the network’s description, “GAC Family celebrates American culture, lifestyle and heritage with holiday-themed, family-friendly original movies and series,” which means popular holiday TV destinations like Hallmark and Lifetime will be facing some major competition this holiday season.

In October, the network announced a “Great American Christmas” lineup of new holiday movies, including the “12 Movies of Christmas” marathon, with new original films premiering every Saturday night through Thanksgiving weekend. Following the food-filled holiday, new movies will premiere on Fridays through Sundays, with new holiday-themed movies each Saturday and Sunday night.

You can check out some of the network’s first annual holiday lineup here!

Which Hallmark stars are crossing over to the channel?

Several Hallmark Channel alumni are making their way to the new family network, including Danica McKellar, who signed an exclusive deal with the channel to star in and executive produce four new movies through 2023. Hallmark’s Home & Family hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos will now host the Welcome to Great American Christmas special, along with Loughlin and many others.

Other familiar Hallmark faces fans can expect to see in this year’s GAC Family holiday lineup include Nick Bateman, Rukiya Bernard, Cindy Busby, Sara Canning, Dillon Casey, Torrance Coombs, Trevor Donovan, Brendan Fehr, Jennie Garth, Maggie Lawson, Jen Lilley, Sarah Lind, Daniel Lissing, Jessica Lowndes, Matthew MacCaull, Chad Michael Murray, Sam Page, Merritt Patterson, Christopher Russell, Becca Tobin, Jill Wagner, and Dewshane Williams.