Watch Lori Loughlin Reprise ‘WCTH’ Role In ‘When Hope Calls’ Teaser (VIDEO)

The first footage of Lori Loughlin‘s return to the small screen has been released in a new teaser for the GAC Family’s When Hope Calls.

Loughlin is set to reprise her popular When Calls the Heart character Abigail Stanton in the series, which marks her first acting role since the 2019 college admissions scandal. Last August, Loughlin was fined and sentenced to two months in prison after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

In September, it was revealed that Loughlin would appear in a guest spot on When Hope Calls, which moves from Hallmark to the recently launched GAC Family for its second season. Loughlin previously played Abigail in six seasons of the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart; however, the network cut ties with the actress after the admissions controversy.

The new clip (watch below) comes from the show’s two-part premiere, titled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, set to premiere on December 18. It sees Abigail and her son, Cody (Carter Ryan), taking in the town’s Christmas tree as Abigail tells her son, “nothing has made me happier than being your mom.”

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas revolves around a Christmas festival, with the residents of Brookfield attempting to win a Harper’s Bazaar search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. Amid all the commotion, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail and her son Cody, who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian’s (Morgan Kohan) orphanage.

Olivia Jade, Loughlin’s daughter who was illegally admitted to the University of Southern California, told Entertainment Tonight that she is “super excited” about her mom’s return to TV. Jade is currently starring in the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

When Hope Calls, Season 2, Premiere, Saturday, December 18, GAC Family