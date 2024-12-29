Hallmark Alums Tease Reunion in ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2 and Possible Kiss

Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell are no strangers to sharing some on-screen sparks, and they’ll be bringing their fan-favorite chemistry to Great American Family. The former Hallmark co-stars will reunite in the upcoming When Hope Calls Season 2 on GAF after starring in four films together.

Russell revealed to fans at Christmas Con 2024 in Edison, New Jersey that he believes he was cast in the show without the producers being aware of his history with Busby. “Yeah, I don’t know if any of you were aware that Cindy and I have worked together before,” Russell said to the crowd. “We’ve done four movies together. And then when — I’ll just tell my side of it — when I was offered the role of the new Mountie in town, I think I was accidentally BCC’d on an email chain and shouldn’t have been. And I saw that Cindy Busby was also going to be a part of the show. And that was it. I was like, ‘You’d better get me on that.'”

As Russell revealed, he’ll play a mountie in the new season while Busby joins the cast as Nora. The actor revealed that fans should prepare for a slow-burn romance in the new season, which premieres in January.

“There’s gonna be a little bit of family-oriented fun, there’s gonna be a lot of heart, and let me tell you, there’s gonna be some romance,” he teased. “Some people are gonna fall in love, they might even kiss, I don’t know.”

Busby also teased fans with the possibility that Russell’s character will strip down in the new season. “Listen, I fought and fought,” she said. “I fought for it. I’m on your side, everyone. Okay?… Tune in to find out, but let me tell you, that Mountie jacket is tight. It’s tight. You don’t need him to take it off. You can see it all with the jacket.”

Busby and Russell previously starred in Hallmark movies Warming Up to You, Chasing Waterfalls, Love in the Forecast, and Wedding Bells together. The new season of When Hope Calls will be their fifth project together and is just one more reason fans are eager to see the new episodes. When Hope Calls is a spinoff of the Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart, and originally premiered on the Crown Media Network in early 2020. Great American Family picked up the show for a second season in 2021, and fans will finally get a full new season almost four years later.

When Hope Calls will premiere on Great American Family in January 2025.