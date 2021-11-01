‘The Voice’ Knockouts Come to an End as Season 21 Gears Up for the Live Playoffs (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 21 Knockouts have come to an end after Night 3 as the remaining hopefuls were whittled down to determine who will go on to the Live Playoffs.

Along the way, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton helped focus their team members with the expertise of Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran. The night was filled with show-stopping performances, forcing the coaches to make tough decisions. See how the selection process went as The Voice gears up for its next phase of the competition.

Below, we break down all of the must-see moments from the night.

Samara Brown sings Tina Turner’s “The Best” & Shadale performs Shontelle’s “Impossible”

Team Legend’s singers were eager to pick up advice during rehearsal as their coach and Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran told Samara confidence is key and reminded Shadale to keep doing what she was doing. Ultimately, Shadale’s moving performance — which moved Kelly to tears — earned her a spot in the Live Playoffs as Samara was sent packing.

Carson Peters sings George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” & Lana Scott performs Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams”

Team Blake’s singers excited Mega Mentor Ed who couldn’t help but notice some R&B influence in country singer Carson’s voice, and as for Lana, she was advised to find the right notes for her own vocals. The rehearsal paid of for Lana who ended up the winner of this Knockout, and Carson went home.

Bella DeNapoli sings Sia’s “Chandelier” & Katherine Ann Mohler performs Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison”

Team Ariana’s singers entered rehearsal hand-in-hand, and their unique spins on favorite tunes wowed their coach and impressed Ed, but only one could move forward. After the Knockout, Ariana chose Bella as the round’s winner, leaving Katharine behind.

Jeremy Rosado sings Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” & Xavier Cornell performs Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova’s “Falling Slowly”

Team Kelly’s Jeremy and Xavier were thrilled to meet and work with Ed who, along with coach Kelly, helped them find a more conversational tone to their songs. In the end, Kelly chose Jeremy as the Knockout winner.

Berritt Haynes sings All-4-One’s “I Swear” & Peedy Chavis performs Joe Cocker’s “Unchain My Heart”

Team Blake’s singers didn’t get much time in the spotlight as their rehearsal was cut from the episode, but it was clear by Peedy’s lively onstage presence that he made an impression on coach Blake during the Knockouts. So, Berritt was sent home as Peedy was declared the round’s winner.

Jim and Sasha Allen sings Edward Sharpe and the Magnetix Zeros’ “Home” & Manny Keith performs Harry Styles’ “Golden”

Team Ariana’s singers took time to listen to their coach and Mega Mentor’s advice as Ed and Ariana told Manny to let loose and advised that Jim and Sasha look towards the audience a bit more while on stage. In the end, Jim and Sasha came out of the Knockouts victorious.

Jershika Maple sings Natalie Cole’s “Inseparable” & Paris Winningham performs Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”

Team Legend’s singers wowed Ed so much that he had no notes for Jershika and minimal input for Paris, who was advised to strip down the instrumentals to allow his vocals to shine. When it came time for the Knockout, John chose Jershika as the winner. But thankfully, Blake still had a steal left, and he chose to keep Paris in the competition.

