‘The Voice’: 11 Must-See Moments From the Live Top 20 Playoffs (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 21 is officially ramping things up as competitors went live in the Top 20 Playoffs on November 8.

Performing for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton, the hopefuls took to The Voice stage to sing for their lives on the show. Kicking the evening off were Team Kelly’s lineup first with Gymani, Jeremy Rosado, Hailey Mia, Girl Named Tom, and Katie Rae.

Continuing the non-stop performances were Team Legend’s Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Joshua Vacanti, Shadale, and David Vogel who were followed by Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank, Raquel Trinidad, Jim and Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, and Holly Forbes.

Wrapping up the evening, Team Blake’s singers Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Paris Winningham, Lana Scott, and Wendy Moten concluded the first Live Playoff. In the next episode, the Top 20 will be whittled down to a Top 17, with one person from the Wild Cards returning the competition before the eliminations are over.

Until then, we’re rounding up some of the best performances of the night.

Gymani sings A Great Big World (Feat. Christina Aguilera)’s “Say Something”

Jeremy Rosado performers Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man”

Hailey Mia sings Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor”

Jershika Maple performers The Four Season’s “Beggin'”

Samuel Harness sings Ne-Yo’s “So Sick”

David Vogel performers Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn”

Raquel Trinidad sings Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”

Jim and Sasha Allen performers The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”

Holly Forbes sings Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”

Paris Winningham performers The Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Rain”

Wendy Moten performers Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC