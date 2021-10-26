‘The Voice’: See 6 Performances From Night 2 of the Knockouts (VIDEO)

Night 2 of The Voice Knockouts have arrived, and the competition is heating up as the singers try to earn a spot in the live episodes.

Helping the hopefuls on their journey in this landmark 500th episode were coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Joined by Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran, the accomplished performers really helped their team members up their game heading into this latest leg of the competition.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments and performances.

BrittanyBree sings Daniel Caesar (feat. H.E.R.)’s “Best Part” & Samuel Harness performs Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Team Legend’s singers were up first as they met with their coach and Mega Mentor for a rehearsal session. While BrittanyBree’s riffs impressed both John and Ed, she was advised to lean into their power. As for Samuel, his raspy tone and personal connection to his song choice resonated with Ed. Ultimately, when it was time to take the stage, Samuel came out on top, and BrittanyBree was sent home.

The Cunningham Sisters sings Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” & Hailey Mia performs Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade”

Team Kelly’s Cunningham Sisters and Hailey Mia were starstruck upon meeting this season’s Mega Mentor, but that quickly faded as rehearsals proceeded. While Kelly and Ed advised that Hailey relax a bit more in her performance and that the sisters allow a more acoustic arrangement for their performance, there was barely a critique to be made. Sadly, this Knockout marked the end of the Cunningham Sisters’ run as Hailey Mia was crowned the winner of this pairing.

David Vogel sings Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” & Ryleigh Plank performs Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky”

Team Ariana’s singers closed the night as they both wowed Mega Mentor Ed during rehearsals. Their unique takes on popular tunes made Ariana’s decision that much more difficult in the end as she was forced to choose one winner. The coach picked Ryleigh as the Knockout winner, but it wasn’t the end of the line for David as John used his steal to keep the performer in the competition.

See who else will move on in the competition as the Knockouts continue next week on NBC.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC