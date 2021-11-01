HBO Max Orders ‘The Big Brunch’ Cooking Competition From Dan Levy

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is looking to find the next great American culinary success story.

HBO Max has ordered The Big Brunch, from Levy and Boardwalk Pictures. Levy will host the unscripted cooking competition series, which is slated to premiere in 2022.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level,” Levy said in a statement. “I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The Big Brunch is about “one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences,” according to HBO Max. This cooking competition celebrates the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from around the country. Chefs will have the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while competing for a life-changing prize — while looking for innovative and personal ways to redefine dining between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said. “There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

Joining Levy as executive producers are Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.