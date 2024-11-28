Disney / Christopher Willard

After Eddie’s son caught him with a doppelganger of his late wife, Christopher decided to move to Texas with his grandparents. He’s been there since last season’s finale, and he’s barely talking to his dad. In the fall finale, Eddie made the decision to move back to Texas for Christopher.

“I think what he sees is that Christopher is thriving in Texas and even when you see this Zoom call in this episode, he seems so much older. He just seems like, wow, he’s really turning into a person. And I think Eddie responds to that and sees that the gap is in fact getting deeper between them. Just as Brad [Callum Blue] warns him later in the episode, don’t let that gap grow wider and he sees his kid’s thriving. So it just feels like Eddie needs to be the one to take a step. Eddie needs to be the one to give up something, to walk away from something in order to really focus on repairing that relationship with Chris,” explained Minear.

So far, Eddie’s only looking at houses in Texas. That doesn’t mean he’s going to definitely move. However, we have a feeling that he will temporarily relocate—but not for longer than an episode or two, should it happen. Yes, Eddie messed up, but he’s also the parent in this situation. Maybe spending a little time in Texas will encourage him to put his foot down and tell Christopher he’s returning home to Los Angeles. Or something will happen in Los Angeles to make him rethink his plans to move.