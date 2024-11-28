‘9-1-1’: Predictions for Buck, Eddie, Maddie & More in March Return
It’s going to be a long four months until 9-1-1 returns in March 2025, and that means plenty of time to speculate about what’s next for our favorite first responders.
The ABC drama left off with a fall finale that ended on an amusing note—the members of the 118 on camera and behind the scenes of Hotshots, the firefighter drama for which Bobby (Peter Krause) briefly served as a consultant—but also with a major question mark about a major character. Is Eddie (Ryan Guzman) about to move back to El Paso to be with his son? And what about that chilling promo that shows Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in some serious danger?
Below, we’re sharing our predictions for where 9-1-1 will find all the major characters—Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby, Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Eddie, and Maddie—when it returns this spring.
9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC