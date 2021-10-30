How to Watch the ‘Doctor Who: Flux’ Premiere on BBC America This Weekend

Doctor Who returns with a new adventure for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in her final season — she’ll also be in three specials coming in 2022 — on Halloween, and fans in the U.S. won’t have to worry about avoiding spoilers from the U.K.

BBC America is airing the Season 13 premiere at 2:25/1:25c as part of a global event on Sunday, October 31. It will also air at that time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (at 6:25 p.m. local time). The episode will then be available on-demand on AMC+ at 8/7c. A special extended cut — the time slot is only two minutes longer than the original premiere’s — will air at 8/7c on BBC America.

The six-episode season kicks off with, fittingly for the premiere date, “Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse.” Joining the Doctor and Yaz (Mandip Gill) is new companion Dan Lewis (John Bishop), who is from present-day Liverpool and whose life is about to change forever. “On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring,” BBC America teases. “From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?”

Guest stars this season include Jacob Anderson, Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie. The Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood are all returning, and there will be a range of new monsters as well, including the aforementioned Karvanista.

“We’re going to go to all kinds of different places, we’re going to have all kinds of characters and monsters, and it’s all going to be part of a bigger whole,” showrunner Chris Chibnall — also departing in 2022, with Russell T. Davies returning to take over — said during the show’s [email protected] panel over the summer.

Doctor Who: Flux, Season 13 Premiere, Sunday, October 31, 2:25/1:25c, BBC America