What is the “Flux”? That’s going to be the question we’re asking until Doctor Who‘s 13th season gives us the answer when it premieres on October 31. But we do know some of the monsters and guest stars we’ll see in those six episodes, thanks to BBC America’s latest announcement and the official trailer for this event.

Jodie Whittaker is back as the Doctor, and Mandip Gill returns as Yaz in Season 13. We already knew they’ll be joined by new companion Dan (John Bishop) and Vinder (recurring guest star Jacob Anderson). Now we know that also guest starring in Doctor Who: Flux are Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie.

The trailer offers a look at the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan’s adventures, these guest stars, and some of the monsters that will be appearing in Season 13. Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood are all returning, plus we’ll see new monsters, including the Karvanista. Watch the trailer below for more.

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us,” executive producer Matt Strevens said in a statement. “It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it.”

That echoes what showrunner Chris Chibnall said at [email protected] about Season 13. “It’s all one story. Every episode is a chapter in a bigger story,” he said, calling it “the biggest story we’ve ever done.” As a result, guest stars recur as opposed to appearing in just one episode, as has been the case in the past.

Flux is Whittaker’s last season as the Doctor and Chibnall’s as showrunner. She’ll be leaving the series after three specials airing in 2022 at which point the Doctor will regenerate. Meanwhile, Russell T. Davies will return to take over as showrunner.

Doctor Who, Season 13 Premiere, Sunday, October 31, BBC America