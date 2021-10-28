‘Landscapers’: See Olivia Colman & David Thewlis in First Teaser for True-Crime Dark Comedy (VIDEO)

Based on the real-life Mansfield Murders, Emmy-winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emmy-nominee David Thewlis (Fargo) star as an “ordinary” couple caught up in an unordinary murder investigation in HBO’s four-part limited series Landscapers. The drama premieres on December 6, with new episodes dropping each Monday on HBO and HBO Max.

“Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham,” reads the show’s description.

The teaser trailer starts off like a romance, with Colman’s Susan saying, “This is the purpose of stories and the purpose of love.” But what seems like a quaint love story takes a sharp turn after bodies are discovered, and Susan and Chris quickly becoming the focus of the investigation.

“You do want us to know the truth, don’t you?” a detective asks Susan during questioning.

Alongside Colman and Thewlis, the series also stars Kate O’ Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (Another Life), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge), and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers).

Colman will serve as an executive producer with Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, and Ed Sinclair. Director Will Sharpe will also executive produce with producer Katie Carpenter.

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere, Monday, December 6, 9/8c, HBO