‘Bird Box’: Netflix Confirms Cast For Spanish-Language Spin-Off

Netflix’s Spanish-language spin-off of the hit movie Bird Box is coming together as the streamer confirms the cast ahead of the November production start date.

The film stars Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Mario Casas (Cross the Line), Diego Calva (I Promise You Anarchy), Alejandra Howard (ANA. all in), Naila Schuberth (Unbroken), Patrick Criado (Money Heist), Celia Freijeiro (Perfect Life) with Lola Dueñas (The Sea Inside), Gonzalo de Castro (La torre de Suso), Michelle Jenner (Isabel), and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory).

Alex and David Pastor (The Occupant) will write and direct the movie, which is set in the same world as Susanne Bier’s original film. Set in Barcelona, the new story follows Sebastian and his young daughter Anna as they battle for survival. After joining up with a group of survivors to find a safe haven, a threat even more sinister than the unseen creature emerges.

The original film starred Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, and Sarah Paulson and became a massive hit for the streamer. It attracted 89 million households over its first four weeks of release, making it the second biggest Netflix original movie at the time.

Bird Box producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan will return for the Spanish spin-off, alongside Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Pictures. Bier serves as an executive producer alongside Josh Malerman, Ryan Lewis, and Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

“The original 2018 Bird Box continues to be one of the most popular films on Netflix and our new Spanish-language project presents an innovative way to expand the Bird Box universe,” said David Kosse, Netflix’s VP of Film for Netflix in EMEA. “Alex and David Pastor presented an idea that will tell a broader story that we think that fans of the first film will enjoy.”

“In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver,” added Morgan. “The result is an intense, unexpected survival story with familial emotion and heart. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to see the surprising mysteries that unfold on the streets of Barcelona.”

Bird Box, Now Streaming, Netflix