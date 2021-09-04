‘Money Heist’: 3 Reasons to Binge the Spanish Drama on Netflix

TV’s most dangerous and daring robbery rages on in Part 5 of the Spanish drama Money Heist, as the gang of thieves, trapped inside the Bank of Spain and surrounded by law enforcement, take more drastic measures to survive.

Here’s why we can’t get enough of the series.

1. The bad guys are oh-so-good.

Robbing the system, not the people, is the credo of these Robin Hoods, and some of them come off as so charismatic, we’re tempted to join their revolution. Through flashbacks we get to know the lovable thieves and their various motivations, and when they hurt, we hurt.

2. The bonkers affairs.

Between all the action (and there is plenty of it), romantic relationships develop between unexpected pairs, including a hostage and a robber, and even former police inspector Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) and the Professor (Álvaro Morte), a chameleonic heist mastermind.

3. The twists and turns.

Half the fun is discovering the many layers of the Professor’s elaborate schemes, but even better is when they’re blown apart. Or not blown apart, like when the Professor freaks out because a car containing evidence wasn’t destroyed.

Money Heist, Streaming Now, Netflix

