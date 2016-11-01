‘Rectify’: Janet Is Determined to Reunite With Daniel (VIDEO)

John Russell
Comments
J. Smith-Cameron as Janet Talbot on Rectify - Season 4
James Minchin/Sundance TV
J Smith-Cameron as Janet Talbot - Rectify _ Season 4, Gallery - Photo Credit: James Minchin/Sundance TV

Rectify

 More

Rectify’s final season kicked off last week with an episode devoted entirely to Daniel (Aden Young) adjusting to his new life at a halfway house in Nashville. Separated from the rest of his family after being banished from his hometown last season, the characteristically taciturn ex-con is, unsurprisingly, having trouble making friends with his new housemates. And it seems he’s also been dodging his family’s attempts to keep in touch.

RELATED: Rectify: Exiled Daniel Heads to Nashville as the Final Season Begins

In this clip from the season’s second episode, Daniel’s mother Janet (J. Smith-Cameron) decides she’s going to do something about that.

Judging from the clip, things are still tense between Janet and Ted Sr. (Bruce McKinnon) after last season’s revelation about Daniel’s assault on Ted Jr. (Clayne Crawford), but it seems like they may be getting better. If anyone deserves some good luck—and maybe even a happy ending—it’s the Holden-Talbot clan.

Rectify, Wednesdays, 10/9c, SundanceTV

Rectify - Sundance

Rectify where to stream

Rectify

Aden Young

J. Smith-Cameron

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
8 Canceled Shows We Still Miss
Derek Hough on Dancing With the Stars
2
Derek Hough Wants an All-Winner ‘DTWS’ Season, Names Dream Competitors
'Billions' Season 7 cast
3
As ‘Billions’ Returns, Check Out the Cast’s Other TV Roles
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso'
4
‘Ted Lasso’ Director Says the Season 3 Finale Was the ‘End for Now’
Jake Paul in 'Untold'
5
‘Untold’ Dives Into Jake Paul & More Controversial Sports Figures