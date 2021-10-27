‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ Trailer: Will History Repeat Itself? (VIDEO)

Will all the roommates returning for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles still be there in the last episode? The official trailer for this reunion teases that history may repeat itself.

The cast members returning from the second season of The Real World, which aired in 1993, are: Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman. And they’ll be back in the same iconic Venice beach house. That season featured a number of “firsts” for The Real World: never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season and new houseguests moving in, a wedding, and more. (David was kicked out, and Glenn replaced him, and Irene left when she got married, and Beth A. replaced her.)

And now the trailer teases that someone might be leaving the reunion. Considering all the drama with everyone back together — yes, there will be a lot of arguing — it’s not too surprising. Watch the video below to see everyone getting real once again.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 24, just in time for Thanksgiving. It brings back together the cast of the groundbreaking season of the reality series that tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders. The new docuseries sees the roommates reconnecting after decades apart to discuss how The Real World changed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

The Real World Homecoming is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Paramount+