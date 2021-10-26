‘Paris in Love’: Watch Paris Hilton’s Journey to the Altar in Peacock Docuseries (VIDEO)

“Hey b****es! Look who’s getting married!” Paris Hilton is giving fans an inside look at her journey down the aisle in the new Peacock docuseries Paris in Love. The 13-part wedding journey will premiere on November 11, with new episodes every Thursday.

“Paris Hilton, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and global DJ phenom, prepares to add a new title to her collection…bride. Finding love with Carter Reum, a successful venture capitalist, has brought Paris into the next phase of her life,” states the show’s description.

However, Paris is about to discover the road to the altar has a few unexpected twists and turns along the way. With the help of her family and friends, the former Simple Life star hopes to find her own brand of “happily ever after.”

“As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected,” states Reum in the show’s official trailer. Fans will follow Hilton through every aspect of her wedding journey, from her star-studded engagement party to finding the right venue, picking out the perfect dress, and her joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

By her side are sister Nicky and mother Kathy (of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame), as they get ready to throw the biggest party of the year.

See Also Katie Thurston & 'Bachelorette' Fiancé Blake Moynes Announce Their Split After getting engaged during Season 17 finale, which aired in August, the couple took to social media to announce their mutual split.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world, aren’t I,” Reum tells his doting bride, to which she replies, “Yes.” Laughing, he responds, “You’re supposed to say ‘I’m lucky, too!’”

The series comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Shed Media, Telepictures, and Slivington Manor Entertainment. Hilton will serve as an executive producer alongside Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, and Bruce Gersh.

Paris in Love, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 11, Peacock