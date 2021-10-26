Warner Bros. Defends Dougray Scott Over Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Set Claims

Following Ruby Rose’s claims of an unsafe work environment and allegations about Dougray Scott’s behavior on the set of Batwoman, the studio has released a statement.

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to The Wrap. “Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set. Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

That last part echoes the statement the studio initially made following Rose’s social media posts, in which she detailed injuries she claimed she and others sustained on the set of Batwoman. It was in those posts that Rose made allegations against Scott.

“Dougray hurt a female stunt double,” she wrote in an Instagram story (in the screenshot below). “He yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no-yelling policy. They declined.”

Scott also released his own statement that echoed Warner Bros. Television’s about not picking up Rose’s option for Season 2 “based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour” and added, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose exited the CW drama following Season 1. Javicia Leslie then joined as Ryan Wilder, who would go on to take over as Batwoman. The series then recast Rose’s Kate Kane with Wallis Day, who left at the end of Season 2. Scott, who played Kate’s father Jacob, also exited the series, at the end of Season 2, with his character still in prison (as stated in Season 3).