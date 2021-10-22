‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Did [Spoiler] Really Leave the Show?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3, Episode 9, “A Farewell.”]

What We Do in the Shadows has bid one of its own adieu in Season 3’s latest episode, “A Farewell,” and despite the finality surrounding the situation, we can’t help but wonder, has everyone’s favorite energy vampire, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), really left the show?

While dull to his vampire roommates and almost anyone else he encounters, Colin was a definite highlight when it comes to entertainment as he zapped everyone around him for energy. And as he rang in a special milestone with his 100th birthday in this installment, viewers were finally clued into his impending fate.

Along with hosting a soiree on behalf of the Vampiric Council, Laszlo (Matt Berry) made it a point to push for celebrating Colin’s birthday as well. Despite the clear aversion by most to celebrate a boring vamp they barely know, Laszlo didn’t relent, only to reveal later on in the episode that during research on energy vampires and their origins, he discovered a page in one of the many books that stated Colin would die at 100.

As soon as sunrise approached, Colin would “expire.” This realization is further supported by Laszlo’s closeness with his roommate this season as he explained he didn’t have the heart to tell Colin the truth and did his best to make the vampire’s final weeks some of his best.

Unbelieving of the situation, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou)’s doubts are soon put to rest when Colin reveals an upset stomach and seems to be under the weather. With Nandor (Kayvan Novak) attempting to descend into a super slumber, only Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), Nadja, and Laszlo are around to witness Colin Robinson’s rather flatulent final moments.

While Colin has seemingly died in the past only to come back to life, this time it seemed like there was no coming back from his 100-year expiration date. Feeling the weight of the moment Guillermo awakens his master Nandor from his “super slumber” to be with the house’s family for Colin’s ending.

But only Nadja and Laszlo were there to witness Colin’s final fart before he officially expired. When Nandor tries to wake the energy vamp, he accidentally crushes Colin’s skull. So, it’s certainly a safe bet to believe the fan-favorite has officially departed the show.

The reveal also explains the peculiar relationship that blossomed between Colin and Laszlo after the pair often got on each others’ nerves throughout the first two seasons. Serving as the drive behind many of Laszlo’s Season 3 actions so far, it would seem that the unlikely friendship was the last good thing leading to the final nail in Colin’s coffin.

Proksch who plays Colin was also notably absent from the show’s recent New York Comic Con appearance which featured the entire cast and several executive producers, writers, and directors. His absence could have been a direct hint regarding his absence from the show moving forward, but only time will truly tell if we’ve seen Colin for the last time.

What do you think? Is Colin Robinson truly dead? Let us know what you think of his ending in the comments section below.

