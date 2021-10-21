‘Cue the Antics’ in Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Hulu’s Emmy Award-winning revival of the ‘90s cartoon classic Animaniacs is back for a “zanier, brainier, and insanier” Season 2! Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, all 13 brand new episodes will drop on the streaming service on Friday, November 5.

“Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies…and even some important safety tips,” states the season description.

“Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.”

Returning for Season 2 are original voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille as the titular Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, respectively, along with Maurice LaMarche as The Brain.

“Who are these things,” a girl asks while pointing to the Warner siblings, to which Yakko replies, “Not a Hulu subscriber, I’m guessing. We’ll get you a seven-day free trial!”

Spielberg will executive produce with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wellesley Wild will serve as the series showrunner in addition to executive producing with co-executive producer Gabe Swarr. Amblin Television produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Animaniacs, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 5, Hulu