‘Animaniacs’: Yakko, Wakko & Dot Riff on ‘ThunderCats’ in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Animaniacs are almost back for Season 2 and Hulu is unveiling a first look at what’s to come with a newly-released teaser and images.

Set to arrive, Friday, November 5, the 13-episode season sees the return of Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) who are taking on the ’80s in the teaser, below. The family-friendly series from Steven Spielberg has something for everyone as the iconic trio tackles pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies, and some important safety tips among other things.

Joining the Warners once again are Pinky (also Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche) who help wreak havoc with the trio anywhere they go. From the Warner Bros. lot and international beauty pageants to outer space, nothing is off-limits for these larger-than-life characters.

Helping bring more laughs to the mix are Season 1 favorites Starbox and Cindy as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor. Along with the photos, the teaser below sees the characters riff off of several ’80s animated favorites like ThunderCats and Transformers.

Executive produced by Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and showrunner Wellesley Wild, with Gab Swarr co-executive producing, Animaniacs is gearing up for another great batch of episodes. Get a first look at the fun here and stay tuned for Season 2’s arrival next month on Hulu.

Animaniacs, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 5, Hulu