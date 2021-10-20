‘Maid’ to Surpass ‘Queen’s Gambit’ as Netflix’s Biggest Limited Series

It appears that The Queen’s Gambit has met its match at Netflix as Maid takes its top spot as the streamer’s biggest limited series.

Maid debuted October 1 and according to Netflix, the series is on par to reach 67 million households in its first four weeks. That’s 5 million more than the record set by The Queen’s Gambit in 2020 during which it garnered 62 million households in its first four weeks. Netflix shared the statistics on social media.

Maid — the moving limited series starring Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Anika Noni Rose that was inspired by Stephanie Land’s novel — is expected to reach 67 million households during its first four weeks on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/qJbMuRyTTU — Netflix (@netflix) October 20, 2021

The ten-episode season tells the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young woman who is trying to make a life for her daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) after leaving abusive ex Sean (Nick Robinson). Along the way, she has to contend with caring for her mentally unstable mother Paula (Qualley’s real-life mom, Andie MacDowell), grapple with the reality of her relationship with dad Hank (Billy Burke), and find common ground with her employers like Regina (Anika Noni Rose).

As she endures the challenges put in place by a broken system, Alex makes money to support Maddy and her by working as a maid. The story is inspired by Stephanie Land’s best-selling 2019 memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The series has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 titles lineup for the past several weeks and is likely to remain as it races towards the four-week mark. The drama tackling poverty, domestic abuse, and mental health has struck a definite chord.

Have you checked out ‘Maid’ yet? Let us know in the comments, below, and catch up on the series now.

Maid, Streaming now, Netflix